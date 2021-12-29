Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) was valued at $7.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.42 while reaching the peak value of $7.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.42. The stock current value is $7.72.Recently in News on December 17, 2021, Garrett Motion Accelerates and Expands Series B Preferred Stock Redemptions. Actions expected to result in more than $400 million in further de-leveraging and improved financial flexibility. You can read further details here

Garrett Motion Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) full year performance was 47.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Garrett Motion Inc. shares are logging -13.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.20 and $8.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 542801 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) recorded performance in the market was 74.27%, having the revenues showcasing 4.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 500.95M, as it employees total of 6300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Garrett Motion Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.27, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Garrett Motion Inc. posted a movement of +5.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,774 in trading volumes.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Garrett Motion Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Garrett Motion Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.74%, alongside a boost of 47.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.18% during last recorded quarter.