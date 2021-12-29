Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)

At the end of the latest market close, Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) was valued at $0.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.71 while reaching the peak value of $0.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.66. The stock current value is $0.66.Recently in News on December 23, 2021, Check-Cap Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification. Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), today announced that the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications (the “Letter”), indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. You can read further details here

Check-Cap Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.4900 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.6031 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/21.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) full year performance was 78.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Check-Cap Ltd. shares are logging -85.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 790798 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) recorded performance in the market was 43.72%, having the revenues showcasing -29.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.45M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Check-Cap Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9080, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Check-Cap Ltd. posted a movement of -41.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,331,968 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHEK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Check-Cap Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Check-Cap Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.22%, alongside a boost of 78.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.64% during last recorded quarter.