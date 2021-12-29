Coty Inc. (COTY): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, Coty Inc. (COTY) was valued at $10.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.45 while reaching the peak value of $10.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.42. The stock current value is $10.48.Recently in News on November 22, 2021, Coty Inc. Prices $500 Million of Senior Secured Notes. Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty”) today announced the pricing of $500 million of 4.750% senior secured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) issued by Coty and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, HFC Prestige Products, Inc. and HFC Prestige International U.S. LLC (the “Co-Issuers” and collectively with Coty, the “Issuers”). Coty will receive gross proceeds of $500 million in connection with the offering of the Notes. The offering is expected to close on November 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Coty Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.12 on 11/17/21, with the lowest value was $6.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/22/21.

Coty Inc. (COTY) full year performance was 48.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coty Inc. shares are logging -5.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.20 and $11.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2330040 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coty Inc. (COTY) recorded performance in the market was 49.29%, having the revenues showcasing 30.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.46B, as it employees total of 11430 workers.

Specialists analysis on Coty Inc. (COTY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.00, with a change in the price was noted +1.98. In a similar fashion, Coty Inc. posted a movement of +23.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,091,131 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COTY is recording 1.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.76.

Trends and Technical analysis: Coty Inc. (COTY)

Raw Stochastic average of Coty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.62%, alongside a boost of 48.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.51% during last recorded quarter.