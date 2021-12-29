A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)

At the end of the latest market close, Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) was valued at $64.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $65.01 while reaching the peak value of $68.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $64.85. The stock current value is $66.69.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, Encompass Health Corporation Announces Execution of Supplemental Indenture for its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2025 and Extension of Consent Solicitation of Holders of its 4.500% Senior Notes due 2028, 4.750% Senior Notes due 2030 and 4.625% Senior Notes due 2031. Encompass Health Corporation (“Encompass Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EHC), a national leader in integrated healthcare, offering facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies, today announced that it has received the required consents from holders of its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) to certain proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated December 9, 2021 (the “Statement”) to the indenture governing the 2025 Notes (the “Indenture”). On December 15, 2021, the Company, its subsidiaries party to the Indenture as guarantors, and the indenture trustee executed a supplemental indenture (the “Supplemental Indenture”) in respect of the 2025 Notes in accordance with the Statement. The Supplemental Indenture will become operative only if the Company makes the Consent Payment as described in the Statement. The solicitation of consents from the holders of the 2025 Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time on December 15, 2021. You can read further details here

Encompass Health Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.68 on 04/23/21, with the lowest value was $56.31 for the same time period, recorded on 12/02/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) full year performance was -19.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Encompass Health Corporation shares are logging -25.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $56.31 and $89.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1250802 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) recorded performance in the market was -19.35%, having the revenues showcasing -13.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.59B, as it employees total of 43000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Encompass Health Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.91, with a change in the price was noted -14.26. In a similar fashion, Encompass Health Corporation posted a movement of -17.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 770,330 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EHC is recording 1.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.71.

Technical breakdown of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)

Raw Stochastic average of Encompass Health Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Encompass Health Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.37%, alongside a downfall of -19.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.33% during last recorded quarter.