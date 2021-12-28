The clock is ticking: Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). It is currently valued at $2.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.30, after setting-off with the price of $2.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.0717 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.99.Recently in News on December 27, 2021, Borr Drilling Limited announces agreement to defer $1.4 billion of debt maturities and yard instalments to 2025. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE and OSE: BORR) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements in principle with its largest creditors, the Singaporean yards, to refinance and defer a combined $1.4 billion debt maturities and delivery instalments from 2023 to 2025. This is a major step forward in the Company’s previously announced target to address its debt maturities and commitments currently due in 2023. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3400 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.1200 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/21.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 24.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -31.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $3.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1011590 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 40.63%, having the revenues showcasing 33.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 626.38M, as it employees total of 418 workers.

Specialists analysis on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8400, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +54.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 831,444 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.71%, alongside a boost of 24.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.14% during last recorded quarter.