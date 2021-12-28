Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO). It is currently valued at $0.46. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.42.Recently in News on December 20, 2021, Secoo Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice. Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it has received a written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated December 17, 2021, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for the last 30 consecutive business days was below US$1.00 per share, the Company no longer meets the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement, set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until June 15, 2022. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs between now and June 15, 2022, and is considering its options, including an adjustment of its ADS-to-Class A ordinary share ratio, in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days during the grace period. The Company intends to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period. You can read further details here

Secoo Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2300 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.3330 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) full year performance was -81.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Secoo Holding Limited shares are logging -85.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $3.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 611876 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) recorded performance in the market was -80.00%, having the revenues showcasing -65.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.52M, as it employees total of 848 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1880, with a change in the price was noted -1.34. In a similar fashion, Secoo Holding Limited posted a movement of -74.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 184,058 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SECO is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Technical breakdown of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Secoo Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.60%, alongside a downfall of -81.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.68% during last recorded quarter.