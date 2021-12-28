Radware Ltd. (RDWR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.92

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Radware Ltd. (RDWR), which is $40.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.95 after opening rate of $38.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $38.66 before closing at $38.34.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, Radware Reports Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting. Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 9, 2021. The Company presented four proposals for the shareholders to vote on at the meeting, of which one proposal (to approve grants of equity-based awards of the Company to the president and chief executive officer of the Company) was not adopted by the requisite shareholder vote. All three other proposals voted on at the Annual General Meeting were adopted by the requisite shareholder vote. You can read further details here

Radware Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.95 on 12/27/21, with the lowest value was $24.93 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR) full year performance was 50.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Radware Ltd. shares are logging 2.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.93 and $39.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 557565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Radware Ltd. (RDWR) recorded performance in the market was 47.10%, having the revenues showcasing 17.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.86B, as it employees total of 358 workers.

Analysts verdict on Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Radware Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.77, with a change in the price was noted +8.47. In a similar fashion, Radware Ltd. posted a movement of +26.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 360,492 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RDWR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Radware Ltd. (RDWR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Radware Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Radware Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.59%, alongside a boost of 50.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.16% during last recorded quarter.