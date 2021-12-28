Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is priced at $16.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.10 and reached a high price of $16.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.00. The stock touched a low price of $15.09.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, Extreme Ensures Security, Availability Across Service Provider Data Center and Mobile Edge Network Infrastructure with Trusted Delivery. Eliminates Unnecessary Network Downtime, Creates Additional Layer of Certainty in Deploying New Infrastructure. You can read further details here

Extreme Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.05 on 12/27/21, with the lowest value was $6.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) full year performance was 129.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Extreme Networks Inc. shares are logging 6.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.69 and $15.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2518675 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) recorded performance in the market was 132.66%, having the revenues showcasing 59.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.99B, as it employees total of 2441 workers.

Analysts verdict on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.37, with a change in the price was noted +5.15. In a similar fashion, Extreme Networks Inc. posted a movement of +47.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,069,943 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXTR is recording 4.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.11.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Extreme Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 99.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Extreme Networks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 132.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.81%, alongside a boost of 129.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.50% during last recorded quarter.