Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) market price of $0.49 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW), which is $0.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5199 after opening rate of $0.505 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4851 before closing at $0.53.Recently in News on December 20, 2021, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Launches Official Cooperation with NBA Team Philadelphia 76ers. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced today that on December 15th, Color Star and the Philadelphia 76ers, a National Basketball Association (NBA) team, held a signing ceremony in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, officially launching cooperation between the two parties. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 03/30/21, with the lowest value was $0.4404 for the same time period, recorded on 12/13/21.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was -30.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -81.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1625457 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was -30.07%, having the revenues showcasing -8.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.55M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6821, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -40.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,651,366 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.42%, alongside a downfall of -30.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.82% during last recorded quarter.