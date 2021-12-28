Canaan Inc. (CAN) market price of $5.01 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Canaan Inc. (CAN), which is $5.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.6299 after opening rate of $5.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.33 before closing at $5.38.Recently in News on December 15, 2021, Canaan Secures Follow-on Purchase Order of 30,000 Bitcoin Mining Machines as Genesis Digital Assets Exercised the First Phase of the Purchase Option. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it has secured a purchase order (the “Order”) from Genesis Digital Assets Limited (“Genesis Digital Assets”), a leading Bitcoin mining firm with extensive experience in building and operating industrial-scale Bitcoin mining data centers, for 30,000 units of its Avalon Bitcoin mining machines. You can read further details here

Canaan Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.10 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $4.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) full year performance was 44.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canaan Inc. shares are logging -87.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.64 and $39.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1498949 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canaan Inc. (CAN) recorded performance in the market was -9.27%, having the revenues showcasing -10.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 873.12M, as it employees total of 248 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Canaan Inc. (CAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Canaan Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.94, with a change in the price was noted -3.11. In a similar fashion, Canaan Inc. posted a movement of -37.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,257,219 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Canaan Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.33%, alongside a boost of 44.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.63% during last recorded quarter.