Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is on the roll with an average volume of 7.16M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), which is $162.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $162.81 after opening rate of $156.185 while the lowest price it went was recorded $156.185 before closing at $155.49.Recently in News on December 23, 2021, Applied Materials and A*STAR’s Institute of Microelectronics Expand Research Collaboration to Accelerate Heterogeneous Chip Integration with Hybrid Bonding Technology. Organizations sign five-year extension to their R&D engagement, including an expansion of the Applied Materials–Institute of Microelectronics Center of Excellence in Advanced Packaging in Singapore. You can read further details here

Applied Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $162.81 on 12/27/21, with the lowest value was $86.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) full year performance was 90.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Materials Inc. shares are logging 2.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $83.53 and $159.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6410822 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) recorded performance in the market was 88.55%, having the revenues showcasing 14.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 141.63B, as it employees total of 27000 workers.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Applied Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 140.50, with a change in the price was noted +19.96. In a similar fashion, Applied Materials Inc. posted a movement of +13.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,196,646 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMAT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Applied Materials Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.41%, alongside a boost of 90.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.00% during last recorded quarter.