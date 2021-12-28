AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC). It is currently valued at $1.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.17, after setting-off with the price of $1.03. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.03 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.05.Recently in News on December 10, 2021, Technical Paper on AnPac Bio Novel CDA Cancer Detection Technology Published by Peer-Reviewed International Medical Journal. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today its joint technical paper on novel Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA) Technology for multi-cancer screening with multiple leading medical institutions was accepted and published online on November 30, 2021 by the Expert Review of Molecular Diagnostics, a peer-reviewed international medical journal that has an impact factor of 5.2. You can read further details here

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.0900 on 03/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 12/23/21.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) full year performance was -80.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares are logging -90.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $12.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 761385 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recorded performance in the market was -79.06%, having the revenues showcasing -68.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.93M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.6807, with a change in the price was noted -2.87. In a similar fashion, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -72.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 213,818 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.86%, alongside a downfall of -80.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.19% during last recorded quarter.