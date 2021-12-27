Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), which is $4.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.14 after opening rate of $4.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.035 before closing at $4.09.Recently in News on December 14, 2021, Yamana Gold Releases Its Greenhouse Gas Abatement Targets Consistent With a 1.5ºC Science-Based Temperature Scenario. YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the outcome of its foundational work on its Climate Action Strategy, announced on February 11, 2021, which describes the Company’s commitment to a low-carbon future. The foundational work began in early 2021 and Yamana previously indicated that it would complete its work and establish science based greenhouse gas (“GHG”) abatement targets by end of year. A summary of the work to date and abatement targets follows. You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.16 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $3.70 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was -27.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -32.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $6.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11548404 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was -27.67%, having the revenues showcasing 4.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.92B, as it employees total of 5128 workers.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.18, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of -9.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,697,903 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUY is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Yamana Gold Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.18%, alongside a downfall of -27.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.29% during last recorded quarter.