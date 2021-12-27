Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is priced at $0.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.7625 and reached a high price of $0.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.76. The stock touched a low price of $0.7088.Recently in News on December 1, 2021, Titan Medical Announces CEO Transition. Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of an innovative single access robotic-assisted surgery system, announced that President and Chief Executive Officer David McNally has stepped down as President and CEO, and resigned from the Board of Directors effective today. Paul Cataford, Chair of the Board, has been appointed Interim President and CEO and Anthony J. Giovinazzo will assume the role of Lead Independent Director of the Board. The Board intends to commence a search process in early 2022 to identify a permanent CEO. You can read further details here

Titan Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4661 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $0.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/21.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) full year performance was -54.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Medical Inc. shares are logging -79.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $3.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 582882 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) recorded performance in the market was -58.39%, having the revenues showcasing -56.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.94M.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Titan Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3443, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, Titan Medical Inc. posted a movement of -56.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 590,409 in trading volumes.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Titan Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.02%, alongside a downfall of -54.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.07% during last recorded quarter.