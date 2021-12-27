The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is priced at $102.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $96.3505 and reached a high price of $97.8219, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $96.84. The stock touched a low price of $93.8144.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, Rivian Releases Q3 2021 Earnings. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s third quarter 2021 results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -42.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.40 and $179.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5488978 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -3.86%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.74B, as it employees total of 6274 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rivian Automotive Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.86%. The shares increased approximately by -11.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.20% in the period of the last 30 days.