Take note of this Trade Activity: Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

At the end of the latest market close, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) was valued at $5.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.105 while reaching the peak value of $5.83 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.00. The stock current value is $5.80.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, Bitfarms Appoints Chief Operating Officer and Announces Grants of Options. This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was 211.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -42.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 300.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8046279 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 205.26%, having the revenues showcasing 19.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.25B, as it employees total of 82 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.96, with a change in the price was noted +1.43. In a similar fashion, Bitfarms Ltd. posted a movement of +32.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,995,014 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BITF is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bitfarms Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 205.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.86%, alongside a boost of 211.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 18.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.83% during last recorded quarter.