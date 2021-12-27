Recent Change of -6.63% in the SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), which is $1.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.17 after opening rate of $2.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.80 before closing at $1.96.Recently in News on December 23, 2021, Investor Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger. Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:. You can read further details here

SeaChange International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4400 on 12/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.6570 for the same time period, recorded on 12/03/21.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) full year performance was 108.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SeaChange International Inc. shares are logging -46.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $3.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 39123472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) recorded performance in the market was 30.71%, having the revenues showcasing 72.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.09M, as it employees total of 153 workers.

The Analysts eye on SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SeaChange International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0346, with a change in the price was noted +0.76. In a similar fashion, SeaChange International Inc. posted a movement of +71.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,196,389 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

Raw Stochastic average of SeaChange International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.75%.

Considering, the past performance of SeaChange International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.56%, alongside a boost of 108.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 144.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.64% during last recorded quarter.