Perhaps this is the right time to buy: BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), which is $0.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.4186 after opening rate of $0.3975 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.39 before closing at $0.40.Recently in News on November 23, 2021, Nasdaq Grants BIOLASE 180-Day Extension To Meet Minimum Bid Price Requirement And Enters Into Favorable Credit Agreement Amendment. BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced its receipt of written notification from the Listing Qualification Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) granting BIOLASE’s request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”). BIOLASE now has until May 23, 2022 to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. Nasdaq’s extension notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of BIOLASE’s common stock, which remains listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market. You can read further details here

BIOLASE Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5100 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $0.3700 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) full year performance was 19.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIOLASE Inc. shares are logging -70.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $1.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 29311697 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) recorded performance in the market was -5.21%, having the revenues showcasing -40.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.30M, as it employees total of 135 workers.

The Analysts eye on BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIOLASE Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5800, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, BIOLASE Inc. posted a movement of -17.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,126,842 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIOL is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Technical rundown of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)

Raw Stochastic average of BIOLASE Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.90%.

Considering, the past performance of BIOLASE Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.71%, alongside a boost of 19.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.61% during last recorded quarter.