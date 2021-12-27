Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

For the readers interested in the stock health of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ). It is currently valued at $1.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.01, after setting-off with the price of $1.61. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.75.Recently in News on December 22, 2021, ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TOLLING AND TRANSPORTATION AND HEALTH BENEFIT EXCHANGE VERTICALS OF FANEUIL, INC.. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the tolling and transportation and health benefit exchange verticals of its wholly owned subsidiary, Faneuil, Inc. (“Faneuil”), to TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) (“TTEC”), one of the largest global customer experience (“CX”) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions. Consideration to be paid by TTEC is $140 million, less an indemnification escrow amount of approximately $15 million dollars. Faneuil is also eligible to receive additional earn-out payments in an aggregate amount of up to $25 million. You can read further details here

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7800 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.9600 for the same time period, recorded on 10/20/21.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) full year performance was 83.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are logging -31.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $2.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1561476 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) recorded performance in the market was 73.64%, having the revenues showcasing 69.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 74.20M, as it employees total of 7743 workers.

Analysts verdict on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1907, with a change in the price was noted +0.62. In a similar fashion, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +48.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 131,589 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALJJ is recording 8.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.88.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.69%, alongside a boost of 83.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.03% during last recorded quarter.