Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), which is $21.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.58 after opening rate of $21.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.312 before closing at $21.47.Recently in News on December 15, 2021, Enterprise Completes Expansion of Acadian Natural Gas Pipeline System in Louisiana. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that it recently started commercial service on its new Gillis Lateral pipeline and the associated expansion of its existing Acadian Haynesville Extension system to serve the growing liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) market on the Gulf Coast. The approximately 80-mile Gillis Lateral originates near Alexandria, Louisiana on Enterprise’s Acadian Haynesville Extension system and extends to third party pipeline interconnects near Gillis, Louisiana, including multiple pipelines serving LNG export facilities. The recently completed Gillis Lateral pipeline has the capability to transport approximately 1 billion cubic feet per day (“Bcf/d”) of natural gas. You can read further details here

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.69 on 06/14/21, with the lowest value was $19.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) full year performance was 6.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are logging -16.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.28 and $25.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1914584 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) recorded performance in the market was 9.60%, having the revenues showcasing 0.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.63B, as it employees total of 7130 workers.

Specialists analysis on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

During the last month, 20 analysts gave the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.34, with a change in the price was noted -0.78. In a similar fashion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of -3.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,765,104 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPD is recording 1.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.13.

Trends and Technical analysis: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.04%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.39%, alongside a boost of 6.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.09% during last recorded quarter.