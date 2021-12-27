Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) was valued at $2.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.07 while reaching the peak value of $3.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.91. The stock current value is $3.11.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. IL-6 test for sepsis triage on Track for January 2022 FDA Pre-Submission Filing. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -50.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.22 and $6.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1575493 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) recorded performance in the market was -41.54%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.61M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.54%. The shares increased approximately by 19.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.51% in the period of the last 30 days.