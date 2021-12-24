WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), which is $40.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.91 after opening rate of $40.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $40.05 before closing at $40.43.Recently in News on December 14, 2021, WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Regional Modular And Storage Services Provider In Midwest United States. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that it closed the acquisition of McDonald Modular Solutions. The transaction was funded with cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit agreement. This acquisition adds approximately 1,300 modular units and over 300 storage units in the Company’s existing markets in Michigan and Ohio. You can read further details here

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.28 on 12/07/21, with the lowest value was $22.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) full year performance was 82.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares are logging -1.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.14 and $41.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 827898 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) recorded performance in the market was 75.18%, having the revenues showcasing 25.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.07B, as it employees total of 4300 workers.

Analysts verdict on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.64, with a change in the price was noted +11.84. In a similar fashion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +41.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,078,980 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WSC is recording 1.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.81%, alongside a boost of 82.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.82% during last recorded quarter.