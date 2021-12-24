The countdown is on: Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS)

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS) is priced at $9.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.85 and reached a high price of $9.87, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.85. The stock touched a low price of $9.85.Recently in News on December 20, 2021, Senti Bio and Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. Announce Business Combination Agreement to Create Publicly Listed Company Pioneering Gene Circuit-Engineered Cell and Gene Therapies. – Business combination with Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Nasdaq: DYNS) is expected to provide more than $296 million in gross proceeds, over $153 million of which is fully committed in a common stock Private Investment in Public Equity (“PIPE”) financing and from non-redemption agreements -. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. shares are logging -6.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.58 and $10.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 879252 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS) recorded performance in the market was -1.30%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 233.60M.

The Analysts eye on Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.93, with a change in the price was noted +0.14. In a similar fashion, Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. posted a movement of +1.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 94,139 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS)

Raw Stochastic average of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.30%. The shares -0.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.