Take note of this Trade Activity: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP), which is $5.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.44 after opening rate of $5.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.335 before closing at $5.42.Recently in News on November 11, 2021, Copel reports EBITDA of R$4.5 billion in 3Q21. Copel’s EBITDA, encompassing all factors, including non-recurring and discontinued operations, reached R$4,492.4 million, an increase of 274.8% compared to the R$1,198.6 million recorded in 3Q20. A significant part of this result reflects the positive effect caused by the gain on the divestment of Copel Telecomunicações, with an impact of R$1,723.9 million, and by the renegotiation of the hydrological risk (GSF), in the amount of R$1,570.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, reached R$1,286.7 million in 3Q21, 3.8% higher than the R$1,240.1 million recorded in 3Q20. This growth is mainly due to (i) the sale of the 641 GWh of energy produced by UTE Araucária (“UEGA”), (ii) the 8.3% growth in the wire market and the readjustment implemented after the 5th cycle of Copel Distribuição’s tariff review, (iii) the increase in remuneration on transmission assets due to inflation, the greater asset base due to the RBSE reprofiling and new projects in operation, and (iv) the higher volume of energy sold in contracts bilateral and for free consumers by Copel Mercado Livre. These events were partially offset, mainly, by the 125.5% increase in the cost of electricity purchased for resale due to the water deficit in the period (average GSF of 51.1% in 3Q21 against 66.0% in 3Q20 and average PLD of R$581.7/MWh in 3Q21 against R$91.68/MWh in 3Q20). You can read further details here

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) full year performance was -17.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are logging -22.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.92 and $7.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 883921 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) recorded performance in the market was -21.32%, having the revenues showcasing -16.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.99B, as it employees total of 6414 workers.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.79, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL posted a movement of -7.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 954,964 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELP is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.37%, alongside a downfall of -17.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.31% during last recorded quarter.