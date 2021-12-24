SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) market price of $81.66 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), which is $81.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $82.19 after opening rate of $81.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $81.38 before closing at $81.40.Recently in News on December 22, 2021, /C O R R E C T I O N — SS&C / ALPS Advisors/. In the news release, ALPS REIT DIVIDEND DOGS ETF DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER DISTRIBUTION, issued 22-Dec-2021 by SS&C / ALPS Advisors over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, first sentence, should read “$0.5627” rather than “$0.23008” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $82.19 on 12/23/21, with the lowest value was $62.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) full year performance was 14.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are logging 0.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.51 and $81.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 661493 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) recorded performance in the market was 12.25%, having the revenues showcasing 15.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.75B, as it employees total of 24600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.43, with a change in the price was noted +5.13. In a similar fashion, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +6.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,210,572 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSNC is recording 1.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Technical breakdown of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

Raw Stochastic average of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.01%, alongside a boost of 14.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.31% during last recorded quarter.