Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) was valued at $78.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $79.80 while reaching the peak value of $79.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $78.08. The stock current value is $78.99.Recently in News on December 10, 2021, Smartsheet to Host Virtual Investor Day on January 7, 2022. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, January 7, 2022. Smartsheet will host a webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) followed by a live question and answer session. The event will be approximately two hours in length. A live webcast of the event and any presentation materials will be accessible from Smartsheet’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartsheet.com. During the question and answer segment, audience members will be able to submit questions via a chat module. You can read further details here

Smartsheet Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $85.65 on 09/03/21, with the lowest value was $51.11 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) full year performance was 9.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Smartsheet Inc. shares are logging -7.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.11 and $85.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 741091 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) recorded performance in the market was 14.00%, having the revenues showcasing 2.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.72B, as it employees total of 1915 workers.

Analysts verdict on Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Smartsheet Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.04, with a change in the price was noted +7.70. In a similar fashion, Smartsheet Inc. posted a movement of +10.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,183,782 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMAR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Smartsheet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Smartsheet Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.53%, alongside a boost of 9.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.97% during last recorded quarter.