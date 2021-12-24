Recent Change of 1.11% in the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is priced at $85.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $84.85 and reached a high price of $85.5883, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $84.31. The stock touched a low price of $84.43.Recently in News on December 21, 2021, Otis Reaches Agreement for Euro-Syns to Tender its Full Stake in the Cash Tender Offer for Zardoya Otis Shares. Otis Worldwide Corporation (“Otis”) (NYSE: OTIS) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U. (“Opal”), has reached an agreement for Euro-Syns, S.A. to irrevocably tender its shares in the voluntary tender offer for Zardoya Otis, S.A. (“Zardoya Otis” or the “Company”) at an offer price of €7.14 (€7.07 after adjusting for announced dividends). The price of Opal’s tender will be subject to further adjustments for dividends and other distributions to be declared and paid by Zardoya Otis. The offer price pre-dividends (i.e., €7.21) represents a premium of 33% to the Company’s one-month volume weighted average price as of September 23, the date the offer was first announced, implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis’ existing interest, of €3.39 billion. You can read further details here

Otis Worldwide Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $92.84 on 08/30/21, with the lowest value was $61.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) full year performance was 29.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otis Worldwide Corporation shares are logging -8.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $61.28 and $92.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 927329 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) recorded performance in the market was 26.20%, having the revenues showcasing 0.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.22B, as it employees total of 69000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 85.74, with a change in the price was noted -6.03. In a similar fashion, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted a movement of -6.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,251,975 in trading volumes.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Otis Worldwide Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.41%, alongside a boost of 29.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.46% during last recorded quarter.