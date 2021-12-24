NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $240.36 – Invest Chronicle
At the end of the latest market close, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) was valued at $226.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $226.76 while reaching the peak value of $229.185 and lowest value recorded on the day was $226.26. The stock current value is $227.35.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, NXP and Foxconn Industrial Internet Ltd. Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Automotive Innovation. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ : NXPI), a leading automotive semiconductor company, has announced a strategic partnership with Foxconn Industrial Internet Ltd., a subsidy company of Foxconn group, (FII;601138.SH) to transform the car into the ultimate edge device. NXP will provide FII with its comprehensive portfolio of automotive technologies. You can read further details here

NXP Semiconductors N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $239.91 on 12/07/21, with the lowest value was $156.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) full year performance was 44.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares are logging -5.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $154.75 and $239.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 911441 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) recorded performance in the market was 42.98%, having the revenues showcasing 4.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.25B, as it employees total of 29000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the NXP Semiconductors N.V. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 211.60, with a change in the price was noted +16.82. In a similar fashion, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted a movement of +7.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,204,805 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NXPI is recording 1.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.28.

Technical breakdown of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Raw Stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NXP Semiconductors N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.35%, alongside a boost of 44.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.93% during last recorded quarter.

