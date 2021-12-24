Investors have a limited window left to buy Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC). It is currently valued at $166.54. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $166.879, after setting-off with the price of $165.87. Company’s stock value dipped to $163.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $163.59.Recently in News on December 10, 2021, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today announced its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on or around January 6, 2022 (the “Payment Date”) to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 23, 2021 (the “Record Date”). You can read further details here

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $190.97 on 03/10/21, with the lowest value was $121.89 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) full year performance was 25.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares are logging -12.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $121.89 and $190.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 819526 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) recorded performance in the market was 21.37%, having the revenues showcasing 2.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.93B, as it employees total of 18000 workers.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 156.10, with a change in the price was noted +26.95. In a similar fashion, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation posted a movement of +19.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 321,001 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VAC is recording 1.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.48.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.38%, alongside a boost of 25.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.73% during last recorded quarter.