Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS). It is currently valued at $3.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.73, after setting-off with the price of $3.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.71.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, Golden Star Announces Filing of Audited H1 2021 Financial Statements. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) (“Golden Star” or the “Company”) has filed audited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (the “Audited H1 2021 Financial Statements”) which are required by the Shanghai Stock Exchange in respect of Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (SHSE: 600988) (“Chifeng”) seeking to obtain the requisite approvals in connection with the Company’s previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Transaction”), involving the Company, Chifeng and its subsidiary Chijin International (Hong Kong) Limited (the “Purchaser”) and/or an assignee of the Purchaser, pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated October 31, 2021 (as amended, the “Arrangement Agreement”). You can read further details here

Golden Star Resources Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.04 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.04 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) full year performance was -1.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares are logging -7.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $4.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 768974 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) recorded performance in the market was 0.27%, having the revenues showcasing 58.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 517.68M, as it employees total of 1626 workers.

Analysts verdict on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Golden Star Resources Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.96, with a change in the price was noted +1.11. In a similar fashion, Golden Star Resources Ltd. posted a movement of +42.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,003,338 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSS is recording 17.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 17.37.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Star Resources Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Golden Star Resources Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.35%, alongside a downfall of -1.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.97% during last recorded quarter.