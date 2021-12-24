Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) was valued at $15.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.19 while reaching the peak value of $15.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.67. The stock current value is $14.69.Recently in News on December 22, 2021, Delek US Announces Partial Sale Program of Delek Logistics Partners Units. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has commenced a program to sell up to 434,590 common limited partner units in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) over the next three months in open market transactions conducted pursuant to Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The program is intended to monetize a portion of the current 80% ownership DK maintains in DKL and highlight the tangible value of this ownership that we believe is not currently reflected in the DK stock price. Simultaneously, we believe additional liquidity and float will ultimately benefit DKL unitholders through improved trading volumes and increasing the pool of potential investors. You can read further details here

Delek US Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.38 on 02/24/21, with the lowest value was $13.48 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) full year performance was -8.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Delek US Holdings Inc. shares are logging -46.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.48 and $27.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 682347 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) recorded performance in the market was -8.59%, having the revenues showcasing -15.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.09B, as it employees total of 3532 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.34, with a change in the price was noted -2.86. In a similar fashion, Delek US Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -16.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,010,812 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DK is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.51.

Technical breakdown of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Delek US Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.02%, alongside a downfall of -8.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.77% during last recorded quarter.