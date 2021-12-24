CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 2.11%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) was valued at $0.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8548 while reaching the peak value of $0.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.81. The stock current value is $0.87.Recently in News on December 17, 2021, CASI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), (the “Company” or “CASI”), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced that its board of directors approved a stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to USD 10 million of the Company’s common stock (and no more than 12,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock) through open market purchases in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and through trading plans established pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act. Under any Rule 10b5-1 trading plan the Company might adopt, the Company’s third-party broker, subject to Securities and Exchange Commission regulations regarding certain price, market, volume and timing constraints, would have authority to purchase the Company’s common stock in accordance with the terms of the plan. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the stock repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including constraints specified in any Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified or discontinued at any time. The Company anticipates funding for this program to come from available corporate funds, including cash on hand and future cash flow. You can read further details here

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9000 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/21.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) full year performance was -71.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -77.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $3.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 800586 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) recorded performance in the market was -70.39%, having the revenues showcasing -30.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.27M, as it employees total of 118 workers.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1599, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -27.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,104,358 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CASI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.09%, alongside a downfall of -71.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.13% during last recorded quarter.