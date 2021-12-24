Buying a Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) was valued at $58.32. The stock current value is $58.95.Recently in News on December 6, 2021, Knight-Swift Expands Its Less-Than-Truckload Footprint in 15 States Through the Acquisition of Midwest Motor Express. On Monday, December 6, 2021, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift,” the “Company,” “We,” or “Our”), through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, acquired 100% of RAC MME Holdings, LLC, and its subsidiaries, which operate under the brand names of Midwest Motor Express, Inc. and Midnite Express Inc. (together, “MME”). Prior to the acquisition, MME’s equity interests were held by an ownership group, including Red Arts Capital, Prudential Capital Partners, and Brightwood Capital Advisors. You can read further details here

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.87 on 12/13/21, with the lowest value was $39.17 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) full year performance was 39.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares are logging -4.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.17 and $61.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 830973 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) recorded performance in the market was 40.96%, having the revenues showcasing 13.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.84B, as it employees total of 22900 workers.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.18, with a change in the price was noted +9.16. In a similar fashion, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +18.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,515,034 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNX is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.38%, alongside a boost of 39.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.19% during last recorded quarter.