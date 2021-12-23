The countdown is on: Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). It is currently valued at $1.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.50, after setting-off with the price of $1.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.38 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.49.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Intention Order for 10,000 Electric Vehicles. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announces today that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with Beijing Bujia International Logistics Limited (“Bujia”), which agrees to order at least 10,000 new energy trucks from Kaixin in the next 5 years. The total dollar amount of this intention order is above $500 million. You can read further details here

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.15 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was -67.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -74.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $5.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 760342 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was -62.20%, having the revenues showcasing -54.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 217.69M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Specialists analysis on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.39, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of -22.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,945,033 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.98%, alongside a downfall of -67.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.37% during last recorded quarter.