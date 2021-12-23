Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI), which is $34.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $35.42 after opening rate of $32.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.19 before closing at $32.32.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Cooperation Agreement for the Development and Manufacturing of High-Pressure Hydrogen Storage Tank Stainless Steel Pipe. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (“HUDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUDI), a leading developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, today announces that the Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Agreement”) on October 28, 2021 with Zhejiang Lanneng Gas Equipment Limited (the “Lanneng”) to jointly develop and produce high-pressure hydrogen storage tank stainless steel pipe. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -3.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1122.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.83 and $35.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 677220 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) recorded performance in the market was 385.41%, having the revenues showcasing 670.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 408.74M, as it employees total of 390 workers.

Specialists analysis on Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.48, with a change in the price was noted +30.18. In a similar fashion, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +681.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 514,542 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUDI is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

Raw Stochastic average of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 385.41%. The shares increased approximately by 25.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 84.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 670.82% during last recorded quarter.