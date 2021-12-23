Here is why Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) recent weekly performance of -1.00% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) was valued at $5.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.75 while reaching the peak value of $5.925 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.70. The stock current value is $5.92.Recently in News on May 17, 2021, Eight out of 10 Adults Say Financial Security Is Key to Achieving Life’s Goals, and Lincoln Financial Group’s New Advertising Celebrates Those Moments. Company’s Latest Creative Shows Consumers’ Feelings of Freedom and the Ability to Live Life to the Fullest When They are Financially Secure. You can read further details here

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.61 on 06/23/21, with the lowest value was $4.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) full year performance was -14.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares are logging -38.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.69 and $9.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2717094 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) recorded performance in the market was -15.27%, having the revenues showcasing -19.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.29B, as it employees total of 12182 workers.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.78, with a change in the price was noted -1.98. In a similar fashion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. posted a movement of -25.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,243,155 in trading volumes.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.14%, alongside a downfall of -14.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.78% during last recorded quarter.