Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) was valued at $14.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.63 while reaching the peak value of $15.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.60. The stock current value is $15.00.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, Blue Owl Capital Acquires Ascentium to Establish Hong Kong Presence as Part of Further APAC Expansion. Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced it acquired Ascentium Group Limited to establish its physical presence in Hong Kong. Blue Owl recently opened an office in Singapore, so the Ascentium acquisition and establishment of an office in Hong Kong, further strengthens the firm’s presence in the Asia-pacific region. Ascentium is led by its Founder and CEO, James Lee, who will serve as the Head of Blue Owl’s Institutional Sales Team in Asia. Ascentium will, subject to relevant government authority approval, be re-named as Blue Owl Capital HK Limited in the weeks’ ahead. You can read further details here

Blue Owl Capital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.89 on 11/02/21, with the lowest value was $9.35 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) full year performance was 47.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares are logging -16.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.35 and $17.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2353080 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) recorded performance in the market was 31.81%, having the revenues showcasing -4.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.38B, as it employees total of 250 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blue Owl Capital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.17, with a change in the price was noted +2.53. In a similar fashion, Blue Owl Capital Inc. posted a movement of +20.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,753,286 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OWL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Technical breakdown of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Owl Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.46%, alongside a boost of 47.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.15% during last recorded quarter.