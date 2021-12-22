Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

At the end of the latest market close, Callaway Golf Company (ELY) was valued at $24.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.72 while reaching the peak value of $27.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.72. The stock current value is $27.03.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, Callaway Golf Company Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) (the “Company”) announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company’s common stock in open market or in private transactions. This new repurchase authorization replaces the pre-pandemic repurchase program, which has been terminated by the Board of Directors. The Company will assess market conditions, buying opportunities and other factors from time to time and will make strategic repurchases as appropriate. The repurchases will be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors, and the repurchases will be made consistent with the terms of the Company’s credit facilities, which define the amount of stock that can be repurchased. The repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire a specific number of shares and it will remain in effect until completed or until terminated by the Board of Directors. You can read further details here

Callaway Golf Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.75 on 06/01/21, with the lowest value was $23.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) full year performance was 13.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Callaway Golf Company shares are logging -28.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.10 and $37.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2762165 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Callaway Golf Company (ELY) recorded performance in the market was 12.58%, having the revenues showcasing -12.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.02B, as it employees total of 4200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Callaway Golf Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.62, with a change in the price was noted -4.65. In a similar fashion, Callaway Golf Company posted a movement of -14.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,948,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELY is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Trends and Technical analysis: Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Raw Stochastic average of Callaway Golf Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.57%, alongside a boost of 13.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.92% during last recorded quarter.