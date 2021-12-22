Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) market price of $19.86 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) was valued at $21.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.52 while reaching the peak value of $21.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.429. The stock current value is $19.86.Recently in News on December 21, 2021, Enerpac Tool Group Announces Scott Vuchetich Appointed EVP – Marketing and President – Americas. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company”) announced today that Scott Vuchetich has joined the Company as EVP – Marketing and President – Americas. He will have responsibility for the commercial and operations activities in the Americas region, and will also lead the global marketing function, including all product management, commercial marketing, digital/e‑commerce, marketing communications, and branding efforts. Mr. Vuchetich will report to Paul Sternlieb, President & CEO of Enerpac Tool Group, and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team. You can read further details here

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.84 on 05/07/21, with the lowest value was $19.43 for the same time period, recorded on 12/21/21.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) full year performance was -10.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. shares are logging -31.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.61 and $28.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 525281 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) recorded performance in the market was -12.16%, having the revenues showcasing -12.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.21B, as it employees total of 2100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Enerpac Tool Group Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.77, with a change in the price was noted -5.81. In a similar fashion, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. posted a movement of -22.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 204,134 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPAC is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Technical rundown of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Enerpac Tool Group Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.22%, alongside a downfall of -10.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.70% during last recorded quarter.