Dropbox Inc. (DBX): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  Industry   »  Dropbox Inc. (DBX): Odds are Looking Good after Re...

Dropbox Inc. (DBX): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dropbox Inc. (DBX). It is currently valued at $24.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.92, after setting-off with the price of $24.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.88.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Dropbox Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results. Third Quarter Revenue of $550.2 Million, Up 12.9% Year-over-yearGAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $77.3 Million and $161.0 Million, Up 157.7% and 43.5% Year-over-yearNet Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $231.5 Million and Free Cash Flow of $221.5 Million. You can read further details here

Dropbox Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.00 on 08/06/21, with the lowest value was $21.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) full year performance was 5.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dropbox Inc. shares are logging -24.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.57 and $33.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3271158 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dropbox Inc. (DBX) recorded performance in the market was 12.26%, having the revenues showcasing -18.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.66B, as it employees total of 2760 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.90, with a change in the price was noted -6.58. In a similar fashion, Dropbox Inc. posted a movement of -20.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,771,939 in trading volumes.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

Technical breakdown of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Dropbox Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dropbox Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.30%, alongside a boost of 5.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.54% during last recorded quarter.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Posts

In this video, we bring you the five best stocks at their 52-week lows to buy now. Grabbing good stocks at their lows is a great opportunity for investors to go for big gains. Going for stocks at their 52-week lows is probably the best way to opt. What makes an average investor successful and rich in the long run is their ability to spot great stocks when they are cheap. That’s the Warren Buffet way of investing in stocks. Generally, there is a perception of picking fancy stocks to gain huge returns. But the key is to pile up stocks at key buying positions, and a 52-weeks low is the perfect buying place. So, investing in these stocks at their 52-week lows can bring you good returns in the long term. The Stocks telegraph team has researched and gathered top 52 week low stocks with huge return potential. The stocks mentioned in this video are Vital Farms (VITL Stock), Tencent Music Entertainment (TME Stock), C3.ai (AI Stock), The Boston Bear (SAM Stock), and Campbell Soup Company (CPB Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:04 - Vital Farms (VITL Stock) 2:55 - Tencent Music Entertainment (TME Stock) 4:54 - C3.ai (AI Stock) 6:50 - The Boston Bear (SAM Stock) 8:37 - Campbell Soup Company (CPB Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Vital Farms: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/VITL/ Tencent Music Entertainment: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TME/ C3.ai : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AI/ The Boston Bear: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SAM/ Campbell Soup Company: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CPB/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Stocks, #Investing, #52WeekLow
Five Best Stocks at their 52-week lows to buy now | 52 Week Low Stocks 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_WpEpbxP6GBQ
Small Cap stocks are an interesting investment option if you’re looking for stocks with huge growth potential. In this video, we have compiled the five best small cap stocks to buy with huge potential. However, these stocks are undervalued small-cap stocks of 2021 but they have the potential to grow big. Small-Cap stocks have a higher growth potential compared to companies with stocks having a higher market cap. A company is classified as having a small market capitalization when that market cap falls between roughly $300 million and $2 billion. If we compare the historical data of the Russell 2000, a small-cap-focused index, and the large-cap-focused S&P 500 since 2000. The results come in favor of small-cap stocks that have handily outperformed large-cap companies. The Stocks Telegraph team has gathered some of the best small-cap stocks for you, these stocks are CarParts.com (PRTS Stock), ACM Research (ACMR Stock), AppHarvest (APPH Stock), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM Stock), and Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:15 - CarParts.com (PRTS Stock) 3:11 - ACM Research (ACMR Stock) 5:35 - AppHarvest (APPH Stock) 7:51 - Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM Stock) 9:27 - Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- CarParts.com: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PRTS/ ACM Research: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ACMR/ AppHarvest: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/APPH/ Axsome Therapeutics: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AXSM/ Eagle Bulk Shipping: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EGLE/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SmallCapStocks, #Investing, #Stocks
Five Best Small Cap Stocks To Buy With Huge Potential | Undervalued Small Cap Stocks 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_Kmx53JTflsA
Clean energy stocks in 2021 are the next big thing in the market. In this video, we bring you the five best renewable energy stocks to buy for long-term. The energy sector has faced a lot of pressure due to rising demand. In that regard, the significance of investing in renewable energy stocks has increased. Therefore, we have compiled the best clean energy stocks to invest in for the long term in 2021 for you. With the new multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill on board, many renewable energy stocks stand a fair chance to become emerging leaders in the stock market. The devoted innovators in this space can enjoy strong growth in the next few years. Clean/Renewable energy stocks have a bright future ahead and investing in this segment will reap massive returns in the longer run. The Stocks Telegraph team has selected the top five companies in the clean energy sector, and the stocks included in this video are Brookfield Renewable (BEP Stock), Bloom Energy (BE Stock), Capstone Green Energy (CGRN Stock), NextEra Energy (NEE Stock), and Azure Power Global (AZRE Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:14 - Brookfield Renewable (BEP Stock) 3:16 - Bloom Energy (BE Stock) 5:20 - Capstone Green Energy (CGRN Stock) 6:58 - NextEra Energy (NEE Stock) 8:40 - Azure Power Global (AZRE Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Brookfield Renewable: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BEP/ Bloom Energy: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BE/ Capstone Green Energy: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CGRN/ NextEra Energy: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NEE/ Azure Power Global: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AZRE/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CleanEnergy, #RenewableEnergy, #Stocks
Five Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Long-term | Clean Energy Stocks 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_QrbvaGb4WQw
Load More... Subscribe

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free
Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2021 © All rights Reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam