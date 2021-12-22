Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Quarterly Performance is -6.34%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is priced at $380.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $347.58 and reached a high price of $383.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $343.33. The stock touched a low price of $345.95.Recently in News on December 6, 2021, Atlassian Named a Leader in Enterprise Service Management. Atlassian receives highest score in strategy category in new report from leading research firm. You can read further details here

Atlassian Corporation Plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $483.13 on 10/29/21, with the lowest value was $198.80 for the same time period, recorded on 03/29/21.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) full year performance was 53.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlassian Corporation Plc shares are logging -21.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $198.80 and $483.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2749895 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) recorded performance in the market was 62.75%, having the revenues showcasing -6.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.69B, as it employees total of 6433 workers.

Specialists analysis on Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Atlassian Corporation Plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 387.52, with a change in the price was noted +55.51. In a similar fashion, Atlassian Corporation Plc posted a movement of +17.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,081,403 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.30%, alongside a boost of 53.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.34% during last recorded quarter.