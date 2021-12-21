Venus Concept Inc. (VERO): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) was valued at $1.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.55 while reaching the peak value of $1.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.54. The stock current value is $1.73.Recently in News on December 15, 2021, Venus Concept Announces $17 Million Equity Financing led by Masters Special Situations. Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) and preferred nonvoting shares (“Preferred Nonvoting Shares”). Pursuant to the Private Placement, an aggregate of 9,808,418 Shares and 3,790,755 Preferred Nonvoting Shares were issued at a price of US$1.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $17 million. The preferred nonvoting shares are convertible on a one-for-one basis into Shares upon receipt of conversion notice by the Company from the holder. The financing was led by a new investor – Masters Special Situations, LLC and affiliates thereof (“Masters”). Existing investors, EW Healthcare Partners and HealthQuest Capital, and independent director, Keith Sullivan, also participated in the financing. The gross proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement are expected to be $17 million, before offering expenses, which will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and funding the development of AIme™, the Company’s next generation robotic technology platform for medical aesthetic applications. In connection with the Private Placement, Masters will receive the right to nominate a director to the board of directors of the Company and intends to nominate Dr. S. Tyler Hollmig. Dr. Hollmig is Director of Dermatologic Surgery and Director of Laser & Cosmetic Dermatology at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas and Ascension Texas. You can read further details here

Venus Concept Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4400 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/21.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) full year performance was -20.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Venus Concept Inc. shares are logging -49.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.17 and $3.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2528885 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) recorded performance in the market was -0.29%, having the revenues showcasing -25.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.97M, as it employees total of 384 workers.

Analysts verdict on Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Venus Concept Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9439, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Venus Concept Inc. posted a movement of -27.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 314,980 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VERO is recording 2.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.75.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Venus Concept Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Venus Concept Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.73%, alongside a downfall of -20.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.65% during last recorded quarter.