This is to seal it as BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) shares are up 0.23% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) was valued at $14.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.22 while reaching the peak value of $13.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.47. The stock current value is $13.24.Recently in News on December 14, 2021, BrightView Announces Repurchase of Shares from MSD Partners. BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to repurchase 5.9 million shares of BrightView common stock from MSD Partners and affiliates at a purchase price of $13.98 per share, representing a 2 percent discount from the NYSE official closing price of BrightView common stock on December 7, 2021. The repurchase represents half of MSD Partners’ current equity investment in BrightView. You can read further details here

BrightView Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.17 on 05/07/21, with the lowest value was $12.47 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) full year performance was -10.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BrightView Holdings Inc. shares are logging -30.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.21 and $19.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 756731 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) recorded performance in the market was -12.43%, having the revenues showcasing -9.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.36B, as it employees total of 19800 workers.

Analysts verdict on BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the BrightView Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.11, with a change in the price was noted -2.72. In a similar fashion, BrightView Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -17.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 266,999 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BV is recording 0.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BrightView Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BrightView Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.24%, alongside a downfall of -10.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.19% during last recorded quarter.