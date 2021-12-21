Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ) was down -13.33%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ). It is currently valued at $1.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.10, after setting-off with the price of $2.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.10.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Implementation of Reverse Stock Split in Preparation for Planned Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market. (OTC-CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications, today announced its intention to effect a 1-for-500 reverse split of its common stock in preparation for a planned listing of the Company’s securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The reverse stock split will become effective at the open of business on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on the OTC Markets system on a split-adjusted basis under the temporary ticker symbol “CELZD” at that time. The fifth character “D” will remain appended to the Company’s symbol for 20 business days or until the Company is listed on Nasdaq, whichever comes first, at which point the Company’s trading symbol will revert back to “CELZ.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is 22529Y 309. You can read further details here

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.00 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.58 for the same time period, recorded on 12/07/21.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ) full year performance was 25.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -97.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $65.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1142509 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ) recorded performance in the market was -86.91%, having the revenues showcasing -79.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.96M.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.25, with a change in the price was noted -12.38. In a similar fashion, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock posted a movement of -87.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 358,715 in trading volumes.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.05%, alongside a boost of 25.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -79.08% during last recorded quarter.