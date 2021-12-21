PEDEVCO Corp. (PED): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), which is $1.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.10 after opening rate of $1.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.01 before closing at $1.00.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, PEDEVCO Announces Spudding of First of Two New Horizontal Wells in Permian Basin Asset. PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) announced today that it has spud the first of two new horizontal wells that the Company plans to drill this month in its Permian Basin Asset. The first well, the State 402H, was spud yesterday and is planned to have a target depth of 4,368 feet with a lateral length of 5,270 feet. The second well, the State 403H, is planned to be spud following the completion of drilling of the State 402H, with a targeted depth of 4,361 feet and lateral length of 5,600 feet. Following completion of drilling of these two new wells, the Company plans to proceed with completion operations and expects first production from both wells to commence in the first quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

PEDEVCO Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5000 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.9298 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) full year performance was -10.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PEDEVCO Corp. shares are logging -70.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 573683 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recorded performance in the market was -30.46%, having the revenues showcasing -26.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.82M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

The Analysts eye on PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PEDEVCO Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3307, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, PEDEVCO Corp. posted a movement of -9.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,035,107 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

Raw Stochastic average of PEDEVCO Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.86%.

Considering, the past performance of PEDEVCO Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.59%, alongside a downfall of -10.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.57% during last recorded quarter.