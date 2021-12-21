CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), which is $3.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.23 after opening rate of $2.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.6801 before closing at $2.92.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, CN Energy Expands into Multi-Billion Dollar Water Purification Market. CN Energy Group. Inc. (the “Company”), a China-based manufacturer and supplier of wood-based activated carbon and a producer of biomass electricity, today announced plans to expand into the multi-billion dollar water purification market. The global water purification market is projected to grow from $29.12 billion in 2021 to $47.53 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period, 2021 to 2028. (Source: Fortune Business Insights). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares are logging -76.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.40 and $13.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 974498 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) recorded performance in the market was -45.47%, having the revenues showcasing -41.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.71M, as it employees total of 161 workers.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.63, with a change in the price was noted -3.31. In a similar fashion, CN Energy Group. Inc. posted a movement of -51.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 434,380 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNEY is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CN Energy Group. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.47%. The shares increased approximately by 28.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.60% during last recorded quarter.