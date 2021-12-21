California Resources Corporation (CRC): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of California Resources Corporation (CRC), which is $38.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $41.255 after opening rate of $40.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $36.62 before closing at $42.45.Recently in News on December 9, 2021, CRC Recognized With Leadership Level Ranking for 2021 Climate Disclosure by CDP for the Third Year in a Row. California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) received an A- from CDP for its 2021 climate disclosure, securing a top score at CDP’s Leadership Level for the third year in a row. Once again, CRC received the highest ranking among all U.S. oil and gas companies, tying for first with one other U.S.-based E&P with global operations. Scoring at CDP’s Leadership Level for three years in a row further highlights CRC’s value as a differentiated and dependable low carbon intensity E&P producer in California. You can read further details here

California Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.18 on 11/01/21, with the lowest value was $21.79 for the same time period, recorded on 04/23/21.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) full year performance was 84.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, California Resources Corporation shares are logging -18.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.71 and $47.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1841312 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the California Resources Corporation (CRC) recorded performance in the market was 63.76%, having the revenues showcasing -7.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.09B, as it employees total of 1000 workers.

Specialists analysis on California Resources Corporation (CRC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the California Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.31, with a change in the price was noted +10.27. In a similar fashion, California Resources Corporation posted a movement of +36.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 908,120 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Trends and Technical analysis: California Resources Corporation (CRC)

Raw Stochastic average of California Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.86%, alongside a boost of 84.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.14% during last recorded quarter.