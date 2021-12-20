This is to seal it as Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (GRAB) shares are up 28.09% from its 52-week low

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (GRAB) is priced at $7.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.04 and reached a high price of $7.64, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.25. The stock touched a low price of $6.91.Recently in News on December 2, 2021, Grab to Celebrate Public Listing Milestone with Employees and Partners in First-Ever NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony in Southeast Asia. Grab Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GRAB) (“Grab”), a leading superapp in Southeast Asia1, is celebrating its milestone public listing with Grab employees, driver-, delivery- and merchant-partners in Nasdaq’s first-ever opening bell ceremony to be hosted in the region. You can read further details here

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (GRAB) full year performance was -42.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares shares are logging -58.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.91 and $18.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21785066 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (GRAB) recorded performance in the market was -41.14%, having the revenues showcasing -26.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.12B.

Market experts do have their say about Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (GRAB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRAB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (GRAB)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.85%, alongside a downfall of -42.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 6.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.22% during last recorded quarter.