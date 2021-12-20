This is to seal it as Arteris Inc. (AIP) shares are up 27.15% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Arteris Inc. (AIP) was valued at $21.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.17 while reaching the peak value of $21.2667 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.51. The stock current value is $19.20.Recently in News on November 30, 2021, Arteris Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 and Estimated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance. Arteris, Inc. (Arteris or Arteris IP), a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 as well as estimated fourth quarter and full year 2021 guidance. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arteris Inc. shares are logging -30.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.10 and $27.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 880922 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arteris Inc. (AIP) recorded performance in the market was 5.49%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 575.93M, as it employees total of 211 workers.

Analysts verdict on Arteris Inc. (AIP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arteris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Arteris Inc. (AIP): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Arteris Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.49%. The shares increased approximately by -23.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.29% in the period of the last 30 days.