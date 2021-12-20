The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) is priced at $4.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.73 and reached a high price of $3.0799, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.96. The stock touched a low price of $2.65.Recently in News on December 14, 2021, Galera Announces Primary Endpoint Met Statistical Significance in Corrected Topline Efficacy Data of Phase 3 ROMAN Trial of Avasopasem. Corrected topline Phase 3 ROMAN data demonstrate primary endpoint achieved statistical significance in reducing the incidence of radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (p=0.045). You can read further details here

Galera Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.99 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.19 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) full year performance was -73.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -68.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 240.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.19 and $12.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 70562499 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) recorded performance in the market was -71.07%, having the revenues showcasing -57.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.79M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Galera Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.32, with a change in the price was noted -4.46. In a similar fashion, Galera Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -50.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,599,852 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Galera Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Galera Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.52%, alongside a downfall of -73.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 117.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 75.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.95% during last recorded quarter.